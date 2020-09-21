Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed the news channels across Pakistan to broadcast PML-N’s supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speech at the All Parties Conference (APC) following the commencement of the event in federal capital.

According to official sources, the premier had rejected the ‘advice’ from his aides to write a letter to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in order to block the transmission of Nawaz’s speech on mainstream media. A day earlier, the government had threatened to use the PEMRA and other laws to take action if the former prime minister’s address to the APC is broadcast. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, had claimed that it was not possible that an “absconding criminal” takes part in political activities and gives speeches.