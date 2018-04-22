Share:

KHAIRPUR - Six people including a girl and a minor boy were killed in separate incidents occurred in different areas of Khairpur district on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a minor boy died and 15 others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Naushahro Feroze. A van carrying passengers was on the way to Kandiaro from Nawabshah. As it reached link road near Darya Khan Mari, the driver lost control over steering in an attempt to save a motorcycle. Resultantly, the van skidded off the road and plunged into a nullah. Sabir Ali, 5, was killed in the accident and 15 others were injured. The injured shifted to Naushahro Feroze Hospital for treatment while the body of the boy was handed over to his parents.

In another incident, two boys died and one hurt after falling from an electricity pylon in Salar Dahiri village. According to details, children including Abdul Ghafoor, 15, Mohsin Ali, 12, and Abdul Hayat, 14, were playing climbed up an electricity pylon while playing in a street of Salar Dahiri village. They could not maintain balance and fell on the ground. Abdul Ghafoor and Mohsin Ali died on the spot while Abdul Hayat sustained injuries. He was rushed to Naushahro Feroze Hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be stable.

Two children died at hospital allegedly due to negligence of the staff. Fahad Sher and Waqar Jagirani were admitted to the hospital and they died reportedly due to alleged negligence of the hospital staff. Their parents put their bodies outside the hospital and protested against doctors and the hospital management. They demanded the authorities concerned take action against the doctors whose negligence cost lives of their children.

A gatekeeper was found hanged to ceiling of Sanwal Jamali School in the jurisdiction of A-Section police. The deceased was identified as Shahid Ali Jamali. Villagers spotted his body hanging to a ceiling and informed police. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Similarly, a 10-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Sardar Pitafi village near Daharki. The body was shifted to Daharki Hospital where its autopsy was delayed up to 20 hours due to absence of a doctor. The girls’ father accused Wahab Gadani for killing his daughter. Police, however, did not register a case as Daharki and Ubaro police failed to decide in whose jurisdiction the incident had occurred.