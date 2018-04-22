Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-The performance of Punjab Health Department is very poor in defiance of the order of Chief Justice of Pakistan as only 99 out of total 8,000 clinics of quacks have so far been sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan Division.

One week has expired, the health department has could sealed only 96 illegal clinics of quacks in the division, while according to Punjab Health Care Commissioner report, 8,000 quacks are illegally functional in the division.

The raiding teams of four districts DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur seem reluctant to take strict action against the quacks.

The Nation contacted with health CEOs of the four districts. District Health Authority DG Khan CEO Khalil Ahmed Sikhani said that a crackdown on the illegal clinics of quacks was underway without any discrimination. However, the reason of slow raids was that most of quacks have shut down their clinics after the orders but crackdown on them would continue, he said.

Dr Khalil said the District Health Authority has registered 7 cases against quacks and also sealed 21 clinics during the last week.

CEO Rajanpur Dr Siddique said that the authority had sealed 12 clinics of fake doctors and 10 cases had been registered against different quacks in the district.

CEO Health Office Layyah Superintendent Yaqoob shared that the raiding teams have sealed 16 clinics of quacks and 3 cases have registered.

The CEO health Muzaffargarh said that district health authority has sealed 47 clinics of quacks and 33 cases have registered in district Muzaffargarh. All health officers of four districts said that quacks have shut down their clinics after news breaking of action in the districts.