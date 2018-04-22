Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Shah Hussian Shah Saturday won gold medal in South Asian Senior Judo Championship 2018, being organised in Nepal by defeating Sri Lankan Rathnayake Yasith in the final of the +100kg weight category.

Qaisar Khan Afridi a talented youngster from Fata clinched South Asian Gold for the first time as in last South Asian Games in 2016 he could secure bronze. In -90kg he proved his worth by winning gold.

Maryam and Humaira Ashiq both lost to Indian rivals at final hurdle and settled for silvers as Pakistan Judo team got 2 gold and 2 silver medals on the first day of the competitions.

While talking to The Nation from Nepal, a highly satisfied Hussain his hard work and prayers of the nation bore fruit as he won the gold for Pakistan. “I had trained very hard and if government provides me with sponsorship and a top class trainer in Tokyo, Japan before the Asian Games, I can repeat the same performance and can win gold medal for Pakistan in Asian Games as well”.

Hussian defeated Indian Udayvir Singh in the semi-finals and he said it was a great fun to beat Indian, who was enjoying tremendous crowd support. “Despite the fact, the event is being held in Nepal not in India, all the support and crowd noise was not enough to distract me and stop me from beating the Indian quite convincingly. Now the first task of winning gold in South Asian Senior Judo Championship has been achieved. My sights are now on Asian Games and I want to win gold medal for Pakistan and it is not an impossible task. I will train very hard and will do my level best to win the gold. Then next major events are coming thick and fast and if government really wants to help me then it is the time, or else it will of no use to me. I need financial support right now to brighten my chances for next mega events,” concluded Hussian, who had also won a Common wealth Games silver medal.