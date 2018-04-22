Share:

Ufone kicks off project-based summer internship programme

ISLAMABAD (PR): Ufone will be visiting multiple higher education institutions across Pakistan till May 9 to recruit interns for their flagship apprenticeship programme, The Summer Internship Programme (SIP) 2018. Ufone’s SIP is a project-based internship initiative designed to help students who are ready to enter the job market by giving them the opportunity of working under supervision of experienced professionals. The internship programme is launched once every year, through which a limited number of students are placed within the organisation for 6-8 weeks after undergoing a competitive and merit-based selection process. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, GM Human Resource Ufone, shared, “Summer interns navigate opportunities built around mentoring and on the job learning not only to prepare them for challenges in the corporate world but also to reflect on their career choices. The SIP enables Ufone to help bridge the gap between industry expectations and academia deliverables while contributing to a talent pool for future business needs.”

The recruitment drive will be carried out in top universities across Pakistan including: Bahria University, Islamabad; National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad; NUST Business School/NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities – Islamabad; NUST School of Electrical Engineering & Computer Sciences, Islamabad; Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Swabi; NUST - Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi; National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Karachi; Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Karachi; Karachi School of Business and Leadership; College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Rawalpindi/Military College of Signals – Rawalpindi; Lahore School of Economics; Lahore University of Management Sciences; and Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar.

Winners awarded prizes under Home Remittance Promotion Scheme

ISLAMABAD (PR): 13 lucky winners Saturday received their prizes at a prizes distribution ceremony held here under Home Remittance Promotion Scheme. Grand prizes included Bahria Town Karachi plot, car, superpower motorbikes, Umrah tickets, international and domestic air tickets. The winners had been selected through a grand lucky draw be held recently. The event was organised by H&H Exchange Co (Pvt.) Ltd in collaboration with other partners and sponsors including the Western Union. Chairman H&H Exchange Haji Haroon was the chief guest while chairman MCOM Sohail Kisat was the guest of honour at the event. H&H Exchange Co (Pvt.) Ltd is first exchange company in Pakistan, by virtue of first Commercial License No 01, dated November 25, 2002, issued by the SBP. Speaking on the occasion, Haji Haroon said that H&H Exchange had proposed the SBP to announce awards and incentives for overseas Pakistanis to encourage them to send more and more remittances to the homeland.

“To meet this objective, H&H Exchange launched the Home Remittance Promotion Scheme in collaboration with partners and then selected the winners through lucky draw” he said.

SZABIST holds event

KARACHI (PR): The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology organised its fourth edition of a flagship event SZABIST Marketing University Challenge by the students of BBA Programme for the Marketing Management course. This is a platform through which students can explore their marketing potential while displaying their competence in front of a panel of renowned judges from the industry. Nestle and Brandsynario also joined their hands with SZABIST as product based sponsors and digital media partners, respectively. This event received an overwhelming response and became a huge success. This achievement of SZABIST is a source of immense joy and pride as it depicts the dedication of the students. The SMUC 4.0 was held in Karachi, with over 200 students participating in the competition. The purpose of this conference was to inculcate the experiential learning process in marketing and exposing brilliant students to the industry, test their potential as future marketeers and get them in front of the panel so they can display what they have acquired.

The chief guest was Dr Kaiser Bangali, the chief economist of Pakistan and dean of Management Sciences. The Judges included Arafat Hifazat from Convex Interactive Pvt. Limited, Faisal Bumbia from Bombi Group, Bismah Usman from HBL Pakistan, Ashhad Ahmed from Bosch Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Asad Nagaria from Dairyland Pvt. Ltd, Danyal Qayam from 14th Street Pizza, Waleed Ahsan from PSO, and Ayesha Umer from Telenor Pakistan. The guest speakers were Hasham Usmani, CEO Stonehenge Communications, Raheel Yousuf from HBL, and Uzma Khan from Unilever Pakistan Ltd.

Presenting 2018-19 budget to be a futile exercise: Fehmida

KARACHI (INP): Former vice president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and founder president Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Quetta, Fehmida Jamali has said it will be unfair and unnecessary for the outgoing government to present the budget. Fehmida Jamali said that since the incumbent government is going to complete its tenure, it has no moral authority to decide budgetary priorities beyond its own term. It should rather focus on the next 50 days instead of worrying for the year ahead, she said and added: “On what mandate you could plan the country budget for the whole year for the period of July 2018 to June 2019.” The former VP FPCCI quoted Article 86 to show that the Constitution provides cover for the fiscal management for an interim period without parliament, not exceeding four months. Thus there is no bar on the authority of the caretaker government to authorize expenditures for 120 days (i.e. up to October 28, 2019) when the assembly stands dissolved.

Technically speaking, if this government does not give the budget for the next year, it would neither violate a legal provision nor leave a vacuum for the interim government

Fehmida Jamali said if the current government presents the budget then it will be a political budget, explaining that the budget's sole purpose would be to gain a political advantage. “It is the responsibility of the new government to present the budget of 2018-2019 for the business community and the people of Pakistan.”