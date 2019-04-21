Share:

LAHORE - As many as 1898 Indian Sikh pilgrims after celebrating Baisakhi festival in Punjab went back to India through Lahore Railway Station.

Sikh pilgrims arrived on April 12 to take part in the annual Baisakhi celebrations held at Gurudawara Hassan Abdal.

The pilgrims were headed back to India in three phases through a special train carrying. 624 Sikh pilgrims left for India on Sunday morning followed by another special train carrying 834 pilgrims, while the third train carried the remaining pilgrims.

Pilgrims paid visits at Gurudawara Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib and participated in Baishaki festival which marks the begging of harvest season.

Talking to media, Sikh pilgrims lauded all the arrangements from accommodation to food and from transport to the security measures.