SHIKARPUR : Human beings have always had uncertainty in their lives, but the uncertainty we have in today’s disruptive era is unimaginable.

This was stated by Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, in his welcome address to the participants of 3rd International Conference on Business, Economics and Management.

He said that rapidly changing technology and economic reality is causing immeasurable uncertainty. He raised a question: “Whether the theories and models we have created in economics till today, will still be applicable tomorrow? Will they still be useful tomorrow? We are quite unsure about it.”

He said: “At Sukkur IBA University, we are making all possible measures to cope with the challenge of rapidly changing technologies to keep our students abreast of modern innovations.”

He added: “No matter how many changes are to come our way in future, we as human beings are always capable of taking such challenges.”

The two-day 3rd International Conference on Business, Economics and Management was organised by Sukkur IBA University on the theme of “Strategies for Sustainability and Well-Being at Workplace: Asian Perspective” as highlighted by the co-chair of the conference and head of Business Administration Department, Dr Niaz Ahmed Bhutto.