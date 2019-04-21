Share:

Rawalpindi-A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from April 22.

During the campaign, 2,333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 union council medical officers and 496 area in-charges will administer polio drops to more than 850,250 children under 5 years of age in the district, In-charge district Anti-Polio drive Hussain Chaudary said on Sunday.

He said that staff deployed for the campaign had been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success. Hussain said that polio is a national issue and it is responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

The In-charge urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” He said continuous efforts were being made to control polio.

Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said, adding that special arrangements have also been made to cover Cantonment Board areas of Rawalpindi.