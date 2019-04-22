Share:

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said former finance minister Asad Umar was a precious asset of the country and he would bring him back into the cabinet.

Nobody had assigned him the task in that regard as he was making efforts on his own to pursue Asad Umar , he said while talking to media persons. The minister said he stood with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who was supported by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony here at Shakarparian marking the Easter celebrations, the minister said the Christian community should play their role to end violence and extremism from the country. He congratulated the Christian community on Easter and said it was his ambition to give maximum jobs to the Christians. He had never listened about any Christian to be held in corruption, he added.

“I am always there to serve the Christian community and it’s the mission of my life to empower the weak,” the minister said.

Rashid strongly condemned the terrorist attack on various churches in Sri Lanka and said terrorists had no religion and they should be brought to justice without any discrimination.