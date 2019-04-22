Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitated the Christian Community on the auspicious occasion of Easter. In a message, the PPP chairman said, “I felicitate the Christians on the occasion of their highly esteemed rituals of the Easter from the core of my heart.” Pakistan is a country like Rainbow where different colours of religion, races and ethnic groups live peacefully together, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and adding, the role of the Christian community in Pakistan’s progress and development is thousand fold of their numbers. He said that the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared that the religious minorities in Pakistan would enjoy equal rights with complete religious freedom.

“Pakistan’s unanimously passed constitution under Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s fully guarantees the protection of rights of the minorities, the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal assured the Christian and other religious minorities that the PPP would never compromise on laws based on religious discrimination and would always defend the religious minorities.

“Need of inter-religious and inter-faith harmony stands on top today more than ever, he asserted.

He said that the presence of weapons of mass destruction, intolerance and a tendency to enforce the military powers in the world are a direct and serious threat to human race.

He appealed to the Christian community to pray for Pakistan’s integrity, peace, progress and prosperity today.