Lahore (PR) - Pakistan’s largest collaborative workspace COLABS opened its doors for business with a first-of-its-kind experiential event in Lahore. COLABS has been thoughtfully designed to provide entrepreneurs, organizations, startups and companies, with a modern and forward-thinking space to work, learn, grow, interact and collaborate. COLABS is a commercial project of SABCON, one of Pakistan’s most innovative development firms, and is the brain-child of co-founders and twin brothers, Omar & Ali Shah.