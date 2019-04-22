Share:

LARKANA: In yet another important development in case pertaining to fake bank accounts, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday apprehended incharge of Bhutto House in Naudero House, reported private TV channels.

As per details, accused Nadeem Bhutto was arrested in the fake accounts case. He is accused of receiving millions of rupees from the fake accounts. The accused will be produced before an accountability court in Sukkur for remand.

Nadeem Bhutto’s name was among the 96 persons including former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur connected to this case whose names had been put on the Provisional National Immigration List (PNIL) and the Exit Control List (ECL).

Quoting sources, TV channels reported that the anti-graft watchdog has said that the incharge of Bhutto House is a close aide of former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

According to Naudero House spokesman, the accused is not an incharge of Bhutto House.