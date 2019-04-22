Share:

Former premier Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed an application before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking exemption from personal appearance as a division bench on April 23 is set to resume hearing of the appeal he had filed against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

The application is attached with Sharif’s updated health status in a medical report.

His legal team has contended that due to the ongoing medical treatment, he could not appear before the court, and sought an exemption from personal appearance for a day.

A two-member bench of the IHC will preside over hearing of the appeal tomorrow.

The medical report mentioned that he has been suffering from cardiac issues, irregularity in blood sugar levels, and a third-grade kidney disease, and his health is being monitored thoroughly.

In February, Sharif was diagnosed as a patient with serious health problems and the specially constituted medical board that examined him recommended he be shifted to a hospital.

The six-member board examined him at the Kot Lakhpat prison after other doctors suggested that he had cardiac problems and needed to be hospitalized.

Later, the Supreme Court granted him six-week bail to undergo medical treatment and he is being examined at the Sharif Medical City hospital.

Accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik on Dec 24 last year convicted Mr Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and sentenced him to seven-year imprisonment.