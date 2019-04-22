Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has strongly contradicted reports regarding his alleged contacts with PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the offer from Sharif brothers about burying the hatchet and moving together for a common goal.

“There has been no such offer from any side in this regard. Also, no contact has been made with Shehbaz Sharif nor there is any possibility of it,” Shujat said in a statement issued by party’s media office here.

Earlier, there were speculations in the media that Ch Shujat and Ch Nisar Ali Khan met Shehbaz Sharif in London to discuss the possibilities of making a political alliance against the PTI government in Punjab. It may be a mere coincidence, but the three leaders, according to media reports, happened to be in London until Sunday morning.

There were also reports that Ch Nisar had decided to take oath as member of Punjab Assembly during its upcoming session starting from Monday (today). This has given rise to speculations that Ch Nisar may be elected as the next Punjab Chief Minister after the possible conciliation between the Chaudhrys of Gujrat and the Sharif family. Reconciliation between Ch Nisar and Sharif brothers is also a must before any such eventuality to take place.

Ch Shujat Hussain further stated that his party was standing with Prime Minister Imran who was struggling to overcome the current difficult situation with good intentions. “We are supporting him [PM] for elimination of economic crisis, price hike and unemployment,” he said. He also urged all political parties to support the Prime Minister.

Shujat put forward three pre-conditions which Mian Nawaz Sharif must fulfill before seeking any reconciliation with the PML-Q.

“When Nawaz Sharif was being flattered in a meeting after becoming the prime minister, I stood up and told him three things-(1) He should refrain from hypocrisy (2) Stay away from sycophants, and (3) Shun egoism. But regretfully he has not implemented any of my three advices and today he is seeing this day,” Shujat explained.

He said that prior to talking about any understanding, Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz Sharif should implement his first advice given earlier to Nawaz Sharif. “Shun hypocrisy,” he asked.