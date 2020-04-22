Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army will continue its cooperation with the civil institutions in fight against the novel coronavirus, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where he was briefed about COVID-19 related multi-sectoral situation, implementation of National Coordination Committee decisions, projections about likely spread of the disease in Pakistan and support being extended to civil administration against the pandemic.

On the occasion, the COAS said that NCOC’s role in fight against COVID-19 is commendable. He maintained that the Army will continue its support to the civil institution even in the holy month of Ramadan.