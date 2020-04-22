Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has extended province-wide lockdown till May 5 due to a spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. The Balochistan Home Department has issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. Shops and industries that have been allowed to resume operations have been directed to adhere to the SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. Those who’ll violate the SOPs will have an FIR registered against them, says the government. So far, 465 known COVID-19 cases have been reported in the province along with six deaths. On the other hand, the lockdown continues in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All provincial regimes are working to ensure that people stay safe and do not visit outside unnecessarily.