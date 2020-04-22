Share:

ISLAMABAD - The district administration has allowed Capital Development Authority on Monday to resume its development projects that were stopped due to spread of coronavirus in last month.

A request to get permission in this regard was moved by the Member Engineering CDA Dr. Shahid Mehmood and in response the District Magistrate ICT HumzaShafqat issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

After getting approval from the district administration to resume work, the work on an underpass between G-8 and G-7 would be commenced again as currently it was the main development project in the city.

According to NOC issued by district magistrate, the administration has no objection for transportation of construction material and commencement of work on site however he imposed few conditions to follow.

It was asked that CDA shall ensure that the staff deputed on the project would use hand sanitizers, masks and gloves while temperature gun and sanitizers shall be provided to guards.

Meanwhile, it is advised that any employee having symptoms of fever, flue etc. shall not be allowed to work whereas the cleanliness during work hours would be the responsibility of the authority.

Sources informed that CDA sought this permission to complete underpass between G-8 and G-7 on time as it remained stalled in last one month.

CDA had started work on this project in October last year after completing the process of financial bids of underpass being constructed at Faisal Avenue G-7/G-8.

In the first phase, technical bids were opened and after scrutiny, bids of 11 firms were accepted. Technical evaluation and recommendations of technical committee financial bids of four pre-qualified firms were opened on Monday.

The lowest bid was received from M/s. Habib Construction Services which is two per cent below the estimated cost of the project. Total estimated cost of the project is Rs395 million.

The incumbent management of the Authority not only prioritized the project but also took practical steps to make it implementable. After completing of codal formalities, CDA-DWP in its 43rd meeting approved the time extension in execution / implementation for the construction of this long awaited facility. However, it was ensured that the cost and location of the project will remain unchanged.

Construction of underpass at Faisal Avenue G-7/G-8 will not only help ensure smooth traffic flow but would also resolve other longstanding issues of the city. The underpass will improve traffic flow at Faisal Avenue by linking eastern and western parts of the city.