LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the expansion project of Trimmu Head Works in Jhang on Tuesday where he was given a briefing about the project. The CM directed to suspend the XEN of the irrigation department over poor performance adding that this project was of vital importance for Jhang and adjoining areas and no negligence would be tolerated. Those who would fail to perform would not remain on their posts and government would encourage the hard-working officers, he added.

He was also given a briefing about the irrigation department’s projects by the Chief Engineer. The CM chaired a meeting at Trimmu Head Works’ rest house to review different steps. He directed to complete the Trimmu Head Works’ expansion project within the stipulated period adding that work was in progress for the rehabilitation of barrages. He reiterated to take every step for the protection of the lives of the people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, emphasizing that challenge would be dealt with resolutely.

He directed that political and administrative machinery should serve the people with renewed vigour adding that steps were being taken for the eradication of dengue as well. Different assembly members appreciated the steps taken by the CM for dealing with coronavirus, saying that practical steps were taken by Usman Buzdar without caring for personal projection. Provincial Minister Taimoor Bhatti, Advisor Faisal Jabwana, assembly members and others also attended the meeting.