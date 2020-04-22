Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 209 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 9749.

According to details, 4328 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3,373 in Sindh, 1345 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 495 in Balochistan, 283 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 194 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2156 patients have recovered in the country.

Officials have recorded more than 2.5 million cases and more than 169,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.