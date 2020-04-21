Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday suspended a notification related to promotion of 14 officers of Inland Revenue of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from grade 20 to grade 21. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah and Justice LubnaSaleem Pervez conducted hearing of the petition and directed the respondents to submit their replies in this connection. The dual bench of IHC issued these directions in a petition filed by Muhammad Imtiaz Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Sargodha challenging the promotion of 14 officers of the FBR. In his petition, he stated that the Central Selection Board (CSB) held its meeting during 27 to 29 January and gave recommendations for promotion of 14 officers of the FBR.