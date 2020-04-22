Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday recommended confirming two additional judges of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The meeting presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed proposed that additional judges – Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch – be made permanent judges of the High Court. They had taken oath of additional judges of the BHC on June 1, 2019.

The JCP meeting in this regard was held in the Supreme Court building. It was attended by Justice Mushir Alam senior puisne judge, Justice Umar Atta Bandial, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Federal Minister of Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan, representative Pakistan Bar Council and the Chief Justice of BHC. The recommendations have now been sent to Parliamentary Committee on Judges’ appointment for approval.