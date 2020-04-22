Share:

FAISALABAD - Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin on Tuesday launched the Mist Queen vehicle, designed by the Faisalabad Waste Management Company for the purpose of spraying chemicals on streets and roads in order to eliminate coronavirus. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aftab Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan and other officers were also present on the occasion. Appreciating the expansion of anti-corona measures, the provincial minister directed that the vehicle be kept on the roads round the clock so that the roads and streets could be properly disinfected and people could heave a sigh of relief. He termed the steps taken by the district administration and waste management company as encouraging and appealed to the people to continue to take precautionary measures. The deputy commissioner said that the company had added Mist Queen to its operation fleet to protect the citizens, adding the vehicle was prepared at a very low cost. “While steps are being taken to design more vehicles in the future,” the DC informed