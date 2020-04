Share:

LAHORE - The newly-confirmed judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of his office here on Tuesday. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered the oath to the newly-confirmed judge, Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan, in a ceremony held at main auditorium of Punjab Judicial Academy. LHC judges, federal and provincial law officers, senior lawyers, LHC officials and family members of the judge attended the ceremony.