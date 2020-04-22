Share:

Sindh High Court on Wednesday has rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah in assets beyond income case.

While announcing the reserved verdict, the court has also turned down the bail plea of Shah’s son MPA Farukh Ahmed Shah. However, other accused in the reference have been granted bails.

On September 18, the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. "NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July this year, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.