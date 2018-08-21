Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari

on Tuesday greeted the Muslims on Eidul Azha.

In a message, he said, “The two-fold theme of Eid-ul-Azha for the Muslims is a willingness to sacrifice for a cause and unity of the Muslims. Today, more than ever in the past, the Muslims need to sacrifice their ego to attain unity of purpose and unity of action.”

He added, “I greet the Muslims throughout the world in general and Pakistan in particular on this auspicious occasion. Coming in the wake of general elections in the country, the Eid-ul-Azha this year underscores the need for addressing a new fault line of state and society.”

Zardari said that there was an urgent need to help unite the people for a purpose and a cause that is truly national, he said. Zardari also urged the people to remember, amidst Eid festivities, those deprived of the most basic needs of life due to poverty and share bounties with them. “The message of Islam is the message of social justice and we have an obligation to our community through which we attain a higher purpose in life,” he said.