ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Wednesday amid tensions with India on the Line of Control touching new heights.

The COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory. The project was completed in eight months. This new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce the production cost. The COAS also visited POF Display Centre where new defence products were showcased. The COAS appreciated achievements of Research and Development Department of the POF, according to military officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS stressed upon management of the POF to adopt proactive approach for entering into joint ventures with foreign countries as well as private sector and bringing diversification to its product range.

At Heavy Industries Taxila, the COAS was shown defence manufacturing facilities including upgradation of various tanks. The COAS appreciated efforts and contributions of POF and HIT in manufacturing defence and security equipment at par with international standards, making defence capability robust and self-reliant and saving national exchequer.

Meanwhile, high achiever students in Intermediate exams belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemate-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) from all over Pakistan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi. Thirteen students including four girls belonging to ITMP had achieved top positions in various education boards. The COAS congratulated the students for securing top positions in various disciplines. He emphasised students to continue working hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of society as useful citizens.

The COAS, while talking on the occasion, said that ongoing efforts to bring Madaris in fold of mainstream national education system will open avenues for Madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams.

He also lauded the efforts and commitment of parents and teachers for providing environment to students to help achieve such distinctions.

Later COAS gave away prizes to high achievers and souvenirs to parents and teachers in recognition of their efforts. Students thanked COAS for providing them this opportunity and recognition of their achievements.

POLISH COMMANDER MEETS COAS

Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. Issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, Commander of the Polish Armed Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. Contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, according to the officials.