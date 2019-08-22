Share:

US based organisation Genocide Watch has issued an alert and has called on the members of the United Nations to warn India not to commit genocide in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Occupied Kashmir has been under curfew and lockdown since August 5 after the Indian government abolished Article 370, which granted special status to the valley. The curfew and lockdown has led to protests in the valley with thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders placed under house arrest or detained.

“On August 5, the Indian President revoked the Special Autonomous Status of India Administered Jammu and Kashmir under Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India. India has over 600,000 troops in Kashmir. Movement of people and freedom of the press are restricted. India has cut off internet communications,” Genocide Watch said in its alert.

The organisation also gave a list of risk factors for a genocide that are early warnings of massacres in occupied Kashmir

1. Prior genocidal massacres and continuing impunity for such killings

2. Continued armed conflict between India and Pakistan over border areas in occupied Kashmir

3. An exclusionary ideology of “Hindutva” – India as Hindu nation – by Modi’s ruling BJP

4. Authoritarian military rule without legal restraints imposed by civilian Indian officials

5. Rule by a minority military force (Hindus and Sikhs) over majority Muslim citizens

6. Cut-off of communications and outside access by internet, media, and trade

7. Widespread violations of basic human rights — torture, rape, 2-year detentions without charge, arbitrary arrests and deportations of Muslim political and human rights leaders

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan called attention to the plight of the Kashmiri people living under the Indian occupation and suffering abuse, on the occasion of the first International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence based on Religion or Belief.

In a series of tweets, the premier urged the world to play its role in preventing an impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.