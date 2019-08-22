Share:

HAFIZABAD Most of the roads in Hafizabad district have developed potholes due to lack of repairs.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that Gujranwala Road, Fawara Chowk, Vanike Chowk, Vanike-Alipur-Kolo Link Road, Jagganwala Road in Hafizabad city have become impassable even for pedestrians not to speak of the motorists.

Similarly, Hafizabad-Sheikhupura Road, Vanike Tarar-Qadirabad Bund Road, and Madina Chowk to Kariala (Khanqah Dogran Road) have developed potholes causing day-to-day road mishaps. These potholes are also causing inconvenience to the transporters. Villagers of Jhanb Tarar have expressed their resentment over lack of repairs to the 5km long road between Jhanb Tarar to Rakh Vanike village.

Local citizens, transporters, and villagers have called upon the Chief Minister, Commissioner Gujranwala, Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner, and local public representatives to ensure early carpeting of these roads to facilitate masses.

MAN SHOOTS SISTER-IN-LAW DEAD

A married woman was shot dead by her brother-in-law in Kalianwala village as a sequel to family feud. According to a police source, there was a longstanding family dispute between accused Asif and his sister-in-law Rukhsana. Few days ago, they exchanged harsh words over the scuffle. Asif got enraged and opened fire on her. As a result, she received injuries and was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.

The police registered a case against the accused and were investigating.

STUDENT GETS DISTINCTION

Mah Rukh Qamar, a student of District Public School Hafizabad, bagged first position in the 9th class examination held by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Gujranwala. She got 500 out of total 505 marks.

According to Principal of the DPS, as many as 171 boys and girls appeared in the 9th class examination from the DPS this year, of which 77 got A plus, 29 got A while 26 students got B grades. The DC congratulated the students and the DPS staff on remarkable result.

ROBBED

A local citizen was deprived of Rs30,000 and a cell phone by two bike riders. According to Faisal s/o Sanaullah, he was on his way home on foot when two robbers riding a bike snatched his cell phone and cash. Police were investigating.