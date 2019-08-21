Share:

LAHORE - The FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship got underway on Wednesday here at PSA Complex. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) Secretary Shiraz Saleem inaugurated the event, which was attended by players, coaches and a handful crowd. Majority of the players had easy sailing to the next round after winning their respective matches.

In U-19 boys first round matches, Zeeshan Malik, Ahmed Hassan, Zeeshan Zeb, Moaz Khan, Zohair Shahid, Mohammad Haris Qasim, Uzair Shaukat and Hassaan Raza emerged as winners. In U-15 boys first round matches, Humam Ahmad, M Amaad, Azlan Khawar, Mubashir Khan, Mutahir Ali, Anas Bukhari, Saboor Khan and M Ahsar Butt were winners. In U-13 boys, Sakhiullah Tareen, Zuraiz Naeem, Varun Asif, Omar Arshad, Mehmood Mehboob, Abdullah Nawaz, Obaidullah Afzal and Abdullah Nadeem registered victories.