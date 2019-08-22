Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameem Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Wednesday appealed to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to visit Karachi and save the city from getting destroyed. Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House, Kamal said that he didn’t want to demand from Prime Minister Imran Khan but from the Army Chief. “My demand may seem unconstitutional but I want betterment of my people,” the PSP chairman added.

Kamal said that Karachi is the economical hub of Pakistan which contributes 70 percent to national, appealing to the Army Chief to come to Karachi and summon all stakeholders. “All concerned officials would definitely work when they are asked by General Bajwa to do so or else Karachi would be destroyed,” said Kamal.

He said that all three tiers of governments were playing blame game and least bothered to work for the people welfare. He was of the view that there was no need of handing Karachi over to the federal government ‘as it was also not performing its duties’.

Kamal who had also served as City Nazim also took a jibe at Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and said that the latter should be held accountable for Karachi’s destruction. Kamal demanded that Waseem’s name should be placed in the Exit Control List so that he cannot leave the country, adding that huge amount could be recovered from him.

The PSP chief said that charity was being collected for cleanliness of economic hub of Pakistan. He urged the need of competent leadership which could run the city affairs effectively for the people progress.