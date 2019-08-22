Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Kartarpur corridor would be completed by October 31, which would help promote religious tourism. Chairing a meeting here at Circuit House, he said the incumbent government has focused on renovation of all religious sites to promote religious tourism.

“Religious tourism possesses immense potential to fetch billions of dollars,” he pointed out, adding that a special committee for protection and restoration of cultural, historic and religious buildings, has been formed under his supervision.

Ch Sarwar said that religious sites of Sikh, Hindus, Christian, Buddhist and others minorities would be renovated across the country. Referring to Taxila, the governor said there are many religious places and billions of dollars could be earned by promoting religious tourism.

Similarly, Sikhs religious sites could also help bring investment of billions of dollars, he said and added the World Bank provided $50 million for the renovation of religious sites.

The governor said that 400 million dollars was also available for the provision of safe drinking water in the country, adding the whole Punjab would have clean drinking water facility within next four years. He said that all the filtration plants would be kept functional under Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Ch Sarwar said the Authority would also ensure supply of safe drinking water in rural areas also. He said the Authority would enjoy powers including imposing fine on companies and providing unsafe water to citizens.

He said that they had installed 200 water filtration plants with the cooperation of philanthropists and about 1.5 million people were availing the facility of these.