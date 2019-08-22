Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday rejected criticism on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter over civic issues in the city and said that criticism on the mayor without having powers would not resolve the issues on ground.

“Even those criticising us know the solution of civic issues of the city but they are intentionally targeting MQM-P as it is the major voice on issues of people in the city,” said MQM-P coordination committee member Faisal Subzwari along with chairmen of different districts of the city hailing from the party.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is deprived of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Karachi Building Control Authority (KBCA) and other autonomous institutions by Sindh government.

“Even the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director is not answerable to mayor Karachi,” he said adding that the Sindh government has occupied all powers in the city in the name of 18th amendment.

Subzwari said that mayor Karachi does not have power of the entire city and now plan is afoot to divide Karachi into more districts to appease someone.

He said that PPP has never taken Karachi development issues seriously and allocates only a minor part of fund for the megapolis despite receiving a major chunk in taxes from it.

Subzwari blamed the PPP led Sindh government for destruction of major city roads in recent rains and said that it happened due to use of improper material.

“The city’s garbage is being dumped in nullahs and drainage system of the city during past 11 years,” he said adding that still the SSWMB is responsible to lift garbage from all parts of the metropolis.

They have not improved the water supply of the city during their 11 year rule in the province and even deprived the local authorities from collecting a major sources of their fund that is Octrai Zilla Tax (OZT), said the MQM-P coordination committee member.

He said that issues of the city could not be resolved unless all parties come on one page for development of the city rather than criticizing each other.

He also demanded the courts to listen to the cases pertaining to civic issues of the city on priority basis in order to provide relief to the masses.