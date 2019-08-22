Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from K-Electric over the recent rain-related deaths in the city.

The SHC was hearing a petition on the rain-related deaths, with the petitioner’s counsel maintaining that 30 people had lost their lives. According to the lawyer, since the rains in the city, open cables of K-Eclectic were present in many areas and this was the first time so many rain-related deaths had taken place in Karachi.

A spokesperson for K-Electric expressed grief over the deaths and assured of complete cooperation in the investigation. The spokesperson attributed kundas (illegal connections) internet and cable wires as major reasons for incidents.

Officials from K-Electric also informed the court that several incident were the result of carelessness and electrical appliance inside the house.

SHC summoned a reported from K-Electric on the rain-related deaths and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karachi over Eid-ul-Azha holidays with several deaths reported due to electrocution. The uninterrupted downpour — recorded at almost 200 mm created a critical situation in Karachi. Various areas were hit with severe, hours-long power outages as heavy rain continued in the metropolis and other parts of Sindh.