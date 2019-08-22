Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two police officials were killed and two others injured as some unknown persons opened fire at a police picket in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station Wednesday night. According to details, the police officials were busy in security duties when two unknown persons riding a bike approached the police picket at IJP Road near Carriage Factory and opened fire at them. As a result, both the officials died on the spot while two others received bullet injuries. The deceased have been identified as Head Constable Saqlain and Constable Khurram Shehzad. The injured Constable Jehanzeb was shifted to PIMS for medical treatment where they are stated to be in stable condition.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and other high-ranking police officials reached the spot immediately and supervised the rescue operation.

The IGP Islamabad while taking notice of the incident constituted two investigation teams. A team would be led by SSP CTD while the second would be led by SP Investigation Islamabad police.

According to police officials, the assailants were unknown till the filing of this report.