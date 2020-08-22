Share:

Peshawar - Around 1,130 suspects have been arrested in various cases in the search and strike operations as part of the security measures for Muharram days, senior police officials said on Friday.

Speaking to media at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ali Gandapur and SSP Operations Mansoor Aman said that mobile phone services would remain suspended on the 9th and 10th Muharram, adding that digital data of around 200,000 people had also been collected in Peshawar.

Gandapur said that the Peshawar police also have held meetings with religious scholars of Sunni and Shia sects, traders and others to ensure peace during Muharram days.

All the routes of the procession would be monitored through drone cameras while the routes of the processions and worship places have also been secured with policemen as well as plainclothesmen.

“We have made adequate security arrangements for 116 processions and 62 imambargahs in Peshawar. Also, there is a supreme command post in Kohati Gate locality while a control room has also been set up at Khan Raziq Police Station,” he added.

The procession areas would also be observed with around 100 CCTV cameras. Other security forces would also remain on stand-by and support the police in maintaining the order.

Police deployed in Kohat for Muharram security

In order to thwart any sectarian and terrorist attack, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in Kohat city and launched a combined flag march on Friday.

The flag march was started from internal routes of the city under the supervision of DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal and passed through Bannu Road, Peshawar Road, KDA Road, Fort Road, reaching Parachinar Road. The march was also attended by personnel of Quick Response Force, Mobile Riders and Traffic Wardens.

All the internal and external routes and sensitive areas of the city have been sealed for security reasons while additional check posts have been set up to keep close watch over suspected elements.

Along with elite forces and police commandos, intelligence networks have been increased to monitor the overall situation of the city. Barbered wires and blockades were placed in front of all Imambargahs and other sensitive locations.

The city is also monitored with close circuit security cameras to make mourning processions more secure. Police have also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with administration to foil conspiracies of miscreants.