Mardan - Two new patients tested positive for coronavirus in the district during the last 24 hours here on Friday, raising the total number of positive cases to 1,233, according to the statistics issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office here on Friday.

Around 49,140 people were screened in the district so far. About 62 patients died due to corona virus in the district. A total of 6,687 tests have been conducted so far, out of which 5,395 were declared negative while the results of 78 suspected patients are still awaited.

Currently, 5 suspected patients are at different isolation centers while 2 suspected patients are at home isolation.

As many as 1,155 suspected patients recovered in the district while 19 suspected patients came forward in the district in the last 24 hours and there are 16 active cases in the district, the statistics stated.