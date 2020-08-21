Share:

ATTOCK - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that soon Attock will have a state of the art building of the regional campus of AIOU (Allama Iqbal Open University) which will benefit more than 14,000 students. He said this while visiting the site where this campus will be built. Malik Amin Aslam said that Punjab government has allocated 4 kanals of land for this regional campus and the cost of the building will be paid by AIOU and soon its construction will be started. He said this is a great gift for the youth of Attock district and its adjoining districts as well. While talking about tree plantation in the country, he said that so far 500 million saplings have been planted and soon the target of one billion saplings will be achieved. He said in Attock, 135,000 plants are being planted while 400 Chinar trees will be planted in a park over the land owned by Pak Railways.