ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday directed the provincial government of Sindh to get the official accommodations, occupied by the illegal persons, vacated within two months and submit the compliance report on the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad said that they would also examine possession of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) quarters by Islamabad police on the next date.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the suo moto regarding unlawful occupation of official residences.

Justice Gulzar directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh to get 229 official houses occupied by the unauthorised persons within two months. The AAG Sindh informed the court that due to coronavirus pandemic the operation to vacate the official residences was halted.

Similarly, the CDA lawyer told that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad house is also unlawfully allotted. He said that the Islamabad police have occupied 200 quarters of CDA. The additional attorney general said that only four official residences in Islamabad are in possession of unlawful persons as their cases are pending in the courts.

The apex court cancelled the illegal allotment of houses in Sindh and directed that the official accommodations should be allotted on merit. The court observed that its order for vacating all the official residences from illegal occupants have not been implemented in letter and spirit.

On the last hearing, the apex court had sought details of state-owned residences that are inhabited by government officials. The court ordered the authorities to provide complete details of the officers who are allegedly illegally residing in those residences and hinted stern action against the suspects who are accused of renting it out.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the officials having their personal houses used to allot government residence adding that most of the officials after allotting the official residences have rented it out on high fare.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the court had dismissed the Ministry of Housing report and directed that a comprehensive report be submitted on the next date of hearing. The court was also informed that that the report was submitted before the court after conducting verification of every house. The official informed that they have started departmental action against illegal occupation.

The Chief Justice asked the official to immediately clear the official residences from illegal occupation by launching a crackdown through police. Later, the apex court adjourned hearing of this case for two weeks.

