MUZAFFARGARH - istrict police ensures the foolproof security measures to be taken to avoid any untoward situation during Ashra Moharam-ul-Haram.

The police spokesperson told media that more than 300 police officers/officials along with 1000 volunteers were being deployed in the whole district. 546 processions will be held in the district out of which 110 processions are declared to be sensitive. Similarly, 1240 Majalis out of which 250 Majalis are declared to be sensitive. District police has established Control Room at 15 offices for surveillance.

Additional patrolling planned by Dolphins and Elite Squad has also been developed along with special monitoring at internal and external outlets.

The police also ensured the implementation of corona SOPS in gatherings. The spokesperson further added that reserve police force would be based at headquarters to tackle with any emergency situation.

Low flood in Indus recorded at Taunsa Barrage

A low flood was recorded on Friday at Taunsa Barrage after the water level increased in the Indus due to recent rains.

Irrigation Department Taunsa sources informed media that several low lying areas had been submerged.

They said that “the Indus River is in low flood state because of raise in water flow in wake of recent rains.”

The inflow at Taunsa barrages is 180,880 cusec feet while outflow is 155,480 cusec feet, they informed.

People living in the area have started moving to other places along with their cattle heads, they concluded.

Heads of two hospitals appointed

Punjab Health department held appointment of two Medical Superintendents (MS) at Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals operating within the district on Friday.

According to notification received, Dr Zia Anjum was appointed as MS of THQ Kot Addu hospital while Dr Mehr Muhammad Ajmal at THQ Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Both of the top slot officials have assumed charge of their new responsibility and started working in their respective health units.