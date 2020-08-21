Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued notices in a petition of US citizen Cynthia D Ritchie seeking registration of rape case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Cynthia through her counsel Imran Feroze Malik Advocate and served notices on Rehman Malik, Justice of Peace Islamabad, SP Complaint, and SHO PS Secretariat.

The court also directed the respondents to submit their reply and deferred the hearing till the first week of September for further proceedings.

In her petition, the counsel stated that the petitioner moved an application against Rehman Malik before the Justice of Peace Islamabad with specific allegations of rape, life threats and threats of facing dire consequences and the matter was also reported to the Respondents SP Complainant and the SHO but till date no FIR whatsoever has been lodged.

He added the petition was dismissed by the additional district and sessions (ADS) judge illegally and unlawfully.

The counsel maintained that the accused mentioned in the application has committed heinous cognizable offence and report in this regard was also conveyed to the concerned police official but till date no action whatsoever has been taken.

He argued that the Section 154 of Cr.P.C. is mandatory in nature which leaves no discretion with Station House Officer except to lodge an FIR after receipt of information of commission of cognizable offence.

The petitioner’s counsel mentioned that the accused party is trying to hide under the garb of civil controversy which by no means entitles the accused persons to commit heinous cognizable offences. He added that the petitioner has left with no other remedy except to invoke the jurisdiction of this court.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that instant petition may kindly be accepted and the order of Justice of Peace be set aside and the SP Complaint may graciously be directed to lodge the FIR in the best interest of justice.

Earlier, it was August 5 when a local court had dismissed a petition of US citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie seeking registration of a rape case against Senator Rehman Malik, after a police report termed the complaint baseless