Rawalpindi-More than 6,000 well-equipped policemen and officers would be deployed in Rawalpindi district to ensure security for processions and majalis of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Besides, the Army and Rangers would also be assisting on 7 and 10 Muharram-ul-Haram to maintain law and order situation in the city.

All the routes of main processions would be sealed off with barbed wires while surveillance would be done with help of drone and CCTV cameras to keep a vigil on suspicious elements.

Sharp shooters would also be deployed on the roof-tops of buildings along with routes of main processions to ensure foolproof security of Azadars. No procession to be allowed to continue after the decided time.

These views were expressed by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas while addressing a presser in SI Irshad Shaeed Auditorium at Police Line Number 1 here on Friday. He was also accompanied by SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar.

He said that that 316 mourning procession and 1,765 of Majalis would be held from Muharram 1st to 10th. Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons. According to him, Rawalpindi police has completed all the arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram and more than 6,000 policemen, volunteers, elite force and lady police personnel would be deployed to give security cover to the processions.

Special checking of the procession routes will be completed after clearance by the bomb disposal squad and there will also be aerial surveillance of mourning processions to ensure foolproof security. CCTV cameras and walk-through gates will be installed to provide complete security cover to the mourners.

He said he had organised various meeting with the ulemas, traders and District Peace Committee members. CPO said that security of Rawalpindi has been further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

He said entry of all the controversial ulemas and zakirs has been banned in city. He said police had conducted some 271 search operations and checked 62,389 persons.

Main mourning procession of the Muharram will be taken out from the Colonel Maqbool Imambargah and it will culminate at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route.

The Qadeemi Imambargah will be the central point where all processions will gather from different localities of the city.