Karachi - Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Friday adjourned a constitutional petition filed by Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor.

As per details, a bench of SHC comprising Justice Mehmood A Khan and Justice Agha Faisal heard the constitutional petition (1906/2020) filed by Altaf Shakoor and directed his lawyer Irfan Aziz Advocate to file it again after necessary corrections as they had made Sindh Chief Minister also a respondent.