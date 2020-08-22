Share:

Islamabad - Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mahmood on Friday reiterated that educational institutions in country will open on September 15th after reviewing the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The Minister said this in a Press briefing held here regarding two years performance of the Ministry of FE&PT.

“Educational institutions will re-open on September 15 if COVID-19 situation improves,” he said. Minister said that the year remained challenging for the Ministry due to COVID-19 as government had to close schools, colleges and universities immediately.

He said that meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministries will be held on September 7 and Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) will provide Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for opening of the institutions.

Minister also said that the ministry of FE&PT launched Tele-School on April 7, 2020 and as per the Gallop Survey 7-8 million children were provided online education through it.

Shafqat Mahmmod said that parents and students faced problems on Cambridge International Examination (CIE) results and it was conveyed to the education system that downgrading of the result was not acceptable and CEI accepted our reservation.

He said that students of higher education faced problems in getting online education and government is set provide the internet facilities to students across the country.

Informing about the Single National Curriculum (SNC), the Minister said that the SNC was introduced to end discrimination in education system and now the SNC from grade I-V has been prepared.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the SNC has been prepared taking all stakeholders on board and the curriculum is available on the website also.

“Now we are preparing model text books as well,” he said.

Minister told the media that SNC will be launched in all schools of the country from April 2021.

He said that Madaris also played their role in SNC which is appreciable and all seminaries will be registered, while students studied from Madaris will be also able to join different professions.

Minister said that an agreement has been made with Madaris that they will also teach normal syllabus along with Dars-e-Nizami.

“A work on comprehensive curriculum is underway from the grade 6 to matriculation, while non-Muslim students will be allowed to study their on religion instead of subject of Ethics,” he said.

He said that new curriculum include material subject for minorities also.

Shafqat Mehmmod said that following the directions of Prime Minister students are also being given skill education and a national level skill programme was also launched.

He said that under the skill programme 170,000 students will be provided skills and 50,000 students have been sent to different departments as well.

Minister also said that 1,000 nurses will be given scholarships while the bachelors programme course has been upgraded from 2 years to 4 years.

Minister also said that seven new schools will be established in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He said that in Out Of School Children (OOSC) survey it was identified that 11,000 children in ICT were out of school out of which 7,000 have been enrolled in schools.

