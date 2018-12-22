Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Saturday that under the leadership of Imran Khan country is facing civil dictatorship.

Talking to media outside accountability court, Rafique said that the country won’t benefit from the attitude maintained by institutions under the federal government.

"Rather than leveling baseless allegations against each other people should sit together for national progress," the former railways' minister said.

The PML-N leader said that the National Accountability Bureau personnel deployed on his security has maintained cordial behavior with him. 'I don't want to wrongly accuse anyone,' he said.

The accountability court extended by 15 days the physical remand of Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Salman Rafique, in connection to the Paragon Housing Society scam.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials presented the PML-N leader and his brother before the court and sought a 15-day extension in their physical remand. Saad was brought to Lahore from Islamabad where he was on transit remand since December 20 to attend the NA session.

During the hearing, NAB investigation officer informed the court that Qaiser Amin Butt said in his statement that the Rafique brothers were the owners of Paragon City.