Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentence awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism.

According to details released by the ISPR in a statement, the terrorists were involved in attacking Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, destruction of communication infrastructure, police station, educational institution and killing of innocent civilians.

On the whole, their terrorist activities resulted into death of 16 persons including 13 armed forces personnel and 3 civilians, whereas, injuring 19 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

These convicts were tried by special military courts. Besides, 20 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Details of each case are as follows:

Mohi Ud Din, Gul Zameen: Both convicts were members of a proscribed organisation involved in attacking armed forces and LEAs, which resulted in the death of a civilian, three soldiers and injured five soldiers. They were found in possession of explosives. They were awarded death sentence.

Fazal Hadi: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers. He was also involved in the destruction of Hazara and Gulibagh Bridge and police station as well as kidnapping two civilians for ransom. He was awarded the death sentence.

Muhammad Wahab, Gul Muhammad, Bashir Ahmed, Afreen Khan: All convicts were members of a proscribed organisation involved in attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of Subedar Awal Khan, Naik Azmat Ullah and injuring another soldier. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. They were awarded death sentence.

Barkat Ali, Muhammad Islam, Rooh Ul Amin, Shtamand: All convicts were members of a proscribed organisation involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death of Muhammad Umar, Mukhtiar Ahmad, Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain and injuring two civilians. They were involved in the destruction of educational institutions in Swat. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives. They were awarded death sentence.

Bacha Wazir: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death of Naik Ghulam Hassan and injured another soldier. He was found in possession of firearms and explosives. He was awarded the death sentence.

Mohammad: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation involved in attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of Sepoy Sajid Khan and injured five others. He was also found in possession firearms and explosives and was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Ismail: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation, involved in attacking LEA.

This is the third time in a span of one month that the army chief has approved the death sentences of groups of terrorists. On November 23, he had signed off on the death warrants for 11 hardcore terrorists and on December 16, he sanctioned the death sentences awarded to 15 terrorists.

Japanese envoy calls on COAS

Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. COAS appreciated Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations and assured him full support for all initiatives aimed at further enhancing the same.