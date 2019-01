Share:

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Saturday has said he is in US and media reports that he has fled to another country for fear of NAB cases are false and he is returning to Pakistan soon.

He said this during his talk to a private TV channel while reacting to the media report that he has fled Pakistan due to NAB cases.

He held “ I am in the US. I have come here to meet my daughters, media reports about me are baseless and false. I am soon returning to Pakistan and will face the cases against me."