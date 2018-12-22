Share:

PESHAWAR - The first edition of the Director General Sports Malakand Division Inter-Club Hockey Championship got under way at Makan Bagh Hockey ground, Mingora, Swat on Friday. District Sports Officer Malakand Dr. Hazrat Ullah, who recently did his PhD in Sports Sciences from Germany, was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. Senior Vice President KP Hockey Association Malik Wadan, Chairman Organizing Committee Musa Khan and Hazrat Nadir Khan and large number spectators witnessed the match. A total of 12 teams are taking part. In the first match District Buner defeated Dir Lower by 3-1. The two teams were tied 1-1 but in the second half Buner scored two more goals to make the tally 3-1. The tournament would continue for one week.–APP