Authorities have decided to build a 'house of kindness' (Meharbani) for poor and needy families in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, this house will provide clothes, household accessories, crockery, shoes, coats, sweaters, soaks, mufflers, shawl and other necessities to its residents. The children here will also get school bags and textbooks.

The concept of “house of kindness” is said to be taken from the “wall of kindness”, that was first built up in Iran and then people in the other regions also emulated it.

This genre of walls are used to provide clothes, shoes and other necessities to needy people as common men put there used items on it for the charity purpose.