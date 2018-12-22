Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan goalkeeper Imran Butt announced his retirement from international hockey on Thursday. “I officially announce my retirement from international hockey. I would like to thank all the people who encouraged me in this amazing journey of my hockey career,” Butt tweeted. Imran Butt, who is brother of former hockey captain Rehan Butt, represented Pakistan in 156 hockey matches. The recently-concluded Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar, India was his last event. The 30-year-old further said that he will share the reasons behind his retirement in a press conference later. Earlier, Pakistan hockey team head coach Tauqeer Dar and manager Hassan Sardar have already quit due to poor performance of the national team in the Hockey World Cup held in India.–Staff Reporter