MULTAN – The first-ever National Football Championship would be held at Sports Complex district sports ground here in mid of January next. This was stated by District Sports Officer (DSO) Muhammed Jameel Kamran here on Friday. Two teams of South Punjab would also participate in the championship, he added. He said that the players’ trials for selection of the teams would be held in different phases. He added that the registration and trials of Multan district players would be held at district sports ground on Dec 22. He said the trials of players from South Punjab would be held on Dec 26. He advised all the interesting players to either report him personally or contact Muhammed Asim in uniform. “We are keen to hold free, fair and transparent trials and try to select the best teams on merit,” he added.